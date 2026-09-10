When

Wed., September 16, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Wed., September 16, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Good Hope Lutheran Church 12030 Market St. North Lima, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Good Hope serves up stuffed shells

NORTH LIMA, Ohio — The Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St. in North Lima, is having a Stuffed Shells Dinner on Sept. 16, from 4-6 p.m.

Each meal is $15 and includes four large cheese-stuffed pasta shells, three meatballs, bread and a salad. The meals are available for drive-through pick up only.

Call the church at 330-549-2406 for more information.