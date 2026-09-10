Wed., September 16, 2026 at 4:00pm
Wed., September 16, 2026 at 6:00pm
Good Hope Lutheran Church
12030 Market St.
North Lima, OH
Good Hope serves up stuffed shells
NORTH LIMA, Ohio — The Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St. in North Lima, is having a Stuffed Shells Dinner on Sept. 16, from 4-6 p.m.
Each meal is $15 and includes four large cheese-stuffed pasta shells, three meatballs, bread and a salad. The meals are available for drive-through pick up only.
Call the church at 330-549-2406 for more information.
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