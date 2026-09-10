When

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Camp Tuscazoar 6066 Boy Scout Rd NE Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Tuscazoar will participate in Ohio Open Doors program

ZOARVILLE, Ohio — In honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary, Ohio Open Doors is well on its way to hosting more than 250 events in 2026, with at least one in each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Camp Tuscazoar will participate by hosting guided hikes from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 19.

Admission to all Ohio Open Doors events is free. A list of the statewide events and activities is available at ohiohistory.org/opendoors.

Those looking for an intense outdoor challenge or a scenic, accessible stroll through history will find both.

At noon, The Long Hike (moderate to advanced) will kick off, an approximately two-hour-long journey across three miles in total with 270 feet of elevation gain. Expect physically challenging terrain. The hike leaves from the W.C. Moorhead Museum past Hoover Field, Hoover Lodge, the Stockade and Tom’s Chapel and then out to the Pioneer Point lookout. Descend past Chief Deaver’s Cabin, through a tunnel and along the lower railroad bed to see century-old carvings before heading to the historic Zoarville Station Bridge. The return route will travel the new Kimble Trail, pass the original Troop 5 Cabin site and end in Central Camp. The hike will be guided by experts with trail sweepers to keep everyone safe, water will be provided at the museum.

At 12:30 and 1:15 p.m., the Short Historical Tour & Hike will set out for beginner to intermediate hikers. It is an approximately 45-minute-long hike at 0.75 miles in total, offering a guided historical tour of Camp Tuscazoar’s immediate structures and main camp area. Explore the W.C. Moorhead Museum, Tom’s Chapel, the Stockade and the exterior of Hoover Lodge. The hike ends with an optional jaunt to the Pioneer Point lookout via the hike/bike trail. Most areas of this short hike are wheelchair accessible (except Pioneer Point). Note: pneumatic (air-filled) wheels are highly recommended for the gravel access roads. Smaller wheels on wheelchairs, standard walkers or rollators are NOT recommended due to the gravel.

Space is limited. Email info@tuscazoar.org to register with your name, the date (Sept. 12 or 19), which hike you want to attend (Long or Short) and the total number of people in your group.