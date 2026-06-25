When

Sun., July 05, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., July 05, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

July events at Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Looking for some fun family activities this summer?

Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center for a workshop or program. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. There is something for all ages and interests. Visit the Wildlife Center from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

Wood carving demonstration. On July 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.spend some time under the pavilion at the Wildlife Education Center for a wood carving demonstration and watch Chip Hudson as he demonstrates how to carve wooden items from various types of wood. Participants will examine samples of his work, have the opportunity to ask questions and try their hand at carving something.