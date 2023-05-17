When

Mon., May 29, 2023 at 10:00am

Mon., May 29, 2023 at 12:00am

Canfield Veterans Plaza North Green Canfield, OH

The 102 nd Annual Canfield Memorial Day Services will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023 beginning at

10:00AM at the Veterans Plaza on the Canfield North Green.

The featured speaker for the ceremony on the green will be Leo Connelly, Commissioner, Mahoning County

Veterans Service Commission (bio attached).

Following the ceremony at the Veterans Plaza, there will be a procession to the Canfield East Cemetery

where a second brief ceremony will honor deceased Canfield veterans.

Participants will then return to the Canfield War Vets Museum where a final ceremony will be held to honor

the following individuals whose names have been added to the Wall of Honor:

WILLIAM KOCANJER, US MARINE CORPS

VERL D. RHOTON, US NAVY

GEORGE R. SARVER, US ARMY

Those attending the ceremonies are encouraged to bring a single, non-perishable food item which will be

collected and donated to area veterans in need by the Zion Lutheran Church Veterans Food Bank. Drop off

points will be located at the Veterans Plaza and the War Vets Museum.

Also, non-serviceable American flags can be dropped off at the collection box on the porch of the War Vets

Museum throughout the year.

(In the event of inclement weather, the Ceremony on the Green portion of the services will be held in the

Canfield High School auditorium.)

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Post Commander Mike Kubitza at

330.727.8486 or mikekubitzaamlegionpost177@gmail.com; or Post Vice Commander Chuck Coleman at

330.727.5609 or ccoleman@zoominternet.net.