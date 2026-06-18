When

Fri., July 17, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., July 18, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Harrison Township Complex 6750 Outville Rd SW Pataskala, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

19th Annual Outville Power Show

July 17-18, 2026

Outville, Ohio

Working and static antique construction and farm equipment on display. Car & Truck show on Saturday Plus More. The Outville B & O Depot located on the complex.

Come out enjoy the show and more. Come Bring your antique farm, construction, hit & miss engine, truck, car, semi, and railroad stuff to the show.

Harrison Township Complex, 6750 Outville Rd., between Kirkersville and OH 16 on Outville Road. GPS users: 6750 Outville Rd SW, Pataskala, Ohio 43062

Friday 11am-dark. Saturday 9am-Dark.

Working Antique Equipment will be operating.

Working Antique Construction Equipment

Limited activity on Friday.

Schedule subject to change

Food vendors on site.

740-404-0853

outvillepowershow@yahoo.com

https://www.facebook.com/outvillepowershow/