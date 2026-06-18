Fri., July 17, 2026 All Day Event
Sat., July 18, 2026 All Day Event
Harrison Township Complex
6750 Outville Rd SW
Pataskala, Ohio
19th Annual Outville Power Show
July 17-18, 2026
Outville, Ohio
Working and static antique construction and farm equipment on display. Car & Truck show on Saturday Plus More. The Outville B & O Depot located on the complex.
Come out enjoy the show and more. Come Bring your antique farm, construction, hit & miss engine, truck, car, semi, and railroad stuff to the show.
Harrison Township Complex, 6750 Outville Rd., between Kirkersville and OH 16 on Outville Road. GPS users: 6750 Outville Rd SW, Pataskala, Ohio 43062
Friday 11am-dark. Saturday 9am-Dark.
Working Antique Equipment will be operating.
Working Antique Construction Equipment
Limited activity on Friday.
Schedule subject to change
Food vendors on site.
740-404-0853
outvillepowershow@yahoo.com
https://www.facebook.com/outvillepowershow/
Photos