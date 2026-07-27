Columbiana County Agriculture Hall of Fame to induct Stryffeler

LISBON, Ohio — The late Herbert L. Stryffeler of Butler Township will be enshrined in the Columbiana County Agriculture Hall of Fame for his contributions across Columbiana County and the broader agricultural region.

The ceremonies will be held during the Columbiana County Fair, at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 4, in the Arts & Crafts Building.

The Stryffeler family will also be honored, and the honoree’s framed portrait and biographical sketch will be unveiled. The biographies of the previous inductees are permanently displayed in the Arts & Crafts Building.

The Hall of Fame is a joint effort of the Columbiana County Historical Association, the Columbiana County Agricultural Society and the Columbiana County Farm Bureau. The awards are presented posthumously.

Herbert L. Stryffeler — 1927-1997

Herbert Stryffeler, known as “Herb” or “Herbie,” was a lifelong farmer in Butler Township, Columbiana County, whose passion for the dairy cow, soil fertility and agricultural technology built not only his farm, but aided many other farmers who leaned on his knowledge and expertise.

Herb bought his first 55-acre farm on Carey Road in Butler Township in his early 20s, and later purchased additional farms, including the family farm on Tower Road. The farms, 250 acres in total, became known as Stryffeler Family Farms. In the early years, he maintained a small dairy herd of 20-25 cows, and also helped his father, Harvey Stryffeler, and brother, John, farm the Tower Road farm. He married Nellie Martin in 1949, and together they built their farm and family.

In 1960, Herb was seriously injured in a farm accident and was confined to a bed for nearly a year, while the farm was maintained by family and friends. After recovering, he decided to combine milking herds with his father and brother for greater efficiency. He also drew on his interest in farm technology, and became a Bou-Matic dealer, working with W.G. Dairy, and established Stryffeler Dairy Service, installing and servicing milking systems throughout the region. He installed one of the area’s first pipeline systems to milk his herd of 100-120 Holsteins, and was instrumental in fostering new dairy milking technology to the area, converting many dairy farmers from buckets to pipelines and bulk tanks, improving efficiency, herd health and milk quality throughout the region.

He also installed some of the first herringbone milk parlors in the area. Many farmers depended on Herb for his information, advice and assistance. “The thing we all loved about Herbie was he was first a farmer, and then a businessman,” writes Jim Beardsley in one of Herb’s nomination letters. “He understood dairy farmers because he was one.”

He was a quiet, behind-the-scenes man, but when it came to dairy systems and technology, as daughter Susan Hedl puts it, “… he could go on talking forever.” And he was a master at figuring out what was needed to fix a dairyman’s problem, doing whatever it took to get the system up and running for the next milking.

The family’s basement was filled with parts farmers would need to fix their dairy systems. “Many a farmer came by to get parts when Dad was working somewhere else,” Susan recalls. “The farmer would go through Dad’s store shelves to get what he needed, leaving a note on any paper he could find, describing the part taken to fix the milking system problem. Dad left the dairy business storeroom door open 24/7, because you never knew when someone would need something.”

Herb had the same keen interest in soil science and crop technology, and worked to produce better crops while building soil and conserving natural resources.

He was also active in his community off the farm. He was an active member and leader of the Bethel United Church of Christ in Beloit, and was active in the Winona Ruritans and the Columbiana County Farm Bureau. He also served on the board of the USDA’s Farmers Home Administration.