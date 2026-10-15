When

Mon., November 09, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Mon., November 09, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Mount Vernon Estates 1041 US-250 Ashland, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ASHLAND, Ohio — What do white oak trees, bourbon barrels and conservation have in common? Quite a lot, as it turns out.

Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District will bring those three things together on Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mount Vernon Estates for its 2026 Annual Meeting and Conservation Chat, “Forest to Flask.” The evening will take a closer look at the growing demand for white oak, what that means for the future of bourbon—and what woodland owners can do today to help manage healthy oak forests for tomorrow’s barrels.

And yes, there will be bourbon. Local distiller Minglewood Distilling will be on hand to provide bourbon samples as guests learn about the connection between a standing tree in an Ohio woodland and the spirit that eventually ends up in a glass.

“Most people probably don’t think about the forest when they think about bourbon,” said Ashland SWCD Director Jane Houin. “But that glass of bourbon has a conservation story behind it. White oak is an incredibly important tree—not just for wildlife and woodland health, but also for an industry that depends on it. Forest management decisions we make today can have an impact for generations.”

The evening will explore the white-oak bourbon crisis, including how woodland owners can manage their forests to encourage healthy, high-quality white oak stands. For Ashland County landowners, it’s an opportunity to look at their woods a little differently—and maybe realize that the trees in their backyard could have a much bigger story to tell.

But Forest to Flask isn’t just about trees and bourbon. The Annual Meeting will also celebrate the people who have helped make conservation happen across Ashland County during the past year.

Ashland SWCD will recognize its 2026 Annual Award winners, including:

• 2026 Cooperator of the Year: Sundance Valley Farm is being recognized for their commitment to conservation, including pollinator habitat, soil health and sharing conservation practices with others.

• 2026 Horizon Award: Twin Oak Farm, whose conservation legacy stretches across generations and nearly two centuries of farming the same land was a unanimous choice by this year’s Ashland SWCD

• 2026 Volunteer of the Year: Mapleton Cares Day will be recognized for their commitment to community service as their students come together to serve other’s and care for our county’s natural resources, especially at the Hazel Willis Woods.

The evening will also shine a spotlight on the next generation of conservationists. Ashland SWCD will recognize the winners of the 2026 Ashland County FFA Soils Contest, celebrating students who put their soil science knowledge to the test in the field.

Conservation partners and producers will also be recognized, including participants in the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District cover crop program and Ashland County’s H2Ohio nutrient management program.

And there’s one more important piece of business on the evening’s agenda: the Ashland SWCD Board of Supervisors election. Ashland County voters will have the opportunity to vote in the 2026 SWCD board election, with Kalyn Pryor Denny and Steve Workman running for the open position. Voting is open to eligible Ashland County landowners, residents and LLCs from Oct. 15 through Nov. 13, with voting available at the SWCD office, during the Forest to Flask Annual Meeting, or by absentee ballot.

Reservation is required to the annual meeting. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-chat-forest-to-flask-ashland-swcd-annual-meeting-tickets-1987399150358