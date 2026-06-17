When

Fri., July 10, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 3:30pm

Event Venue

Age Of Steam Roundhouse Museum 213 Smokey Lane Road SW Sugarcreek, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Age of Steam Roundhouse offers caboose rides

SUGARCREEK, Ohio — The Age Of Steam Roundhouse Museum will host caboose rides on July 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the roundhouse, 213 Smokey Lane Road SW, Sugarcreek.

Attendees will get to ride in a train through the museum grounds; the train will be made up of four historic cabooses attached together and pulled by a diesel locomotive. The cost is $4, purchased at the depot the day of the event.

For more information, visit ageofsteamroundhouse.org/blog/caboose-rides/.