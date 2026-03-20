Tue., March 31, 2026 at 5:30pm
Tue., March 31, 2026 at 7:00pm
Boardman Park
375 Boardman Poland Road
Boardman, Ohio
Homeowners and gardening enthusiasts are invited to attend “All About the Landscape,” an educational workshop focused on proper pruning and landscape maintenance, hosted by OSU Extension Mahoning County in partnership with Boardman Park and the Mahoning Valley Landscape and Nursery Association.
The workshop will take place March 31 at 5:30 p.m. at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, and will provide practical guidance on keeping landscapes healthy, attractive and productive. Participants will learn how proper pruning can encourage stronger plant growth, maximize flower potential, reduce disease and improve the overall shape of trees and shrubs. Extension educators and landscape professionals will demonstrate proper pruning techniques and tools, helping attendees understand when and how to prune different landscape plants. Participants will also have the opportunity to practice pruning on trees and shrubs in the park’s gardens, gaining hands-on experience with guidance from experts. The program is open to the public, and participants are encouraged to dress for outdoor conditions and bring a lawn chair if desired. The registration fee is $5 per person, payable to OSU Extension. To register, or for more information, call 330-533-5538.
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