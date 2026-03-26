ODNR urges caution during Ohio’s spring wildfire season

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is urging Ohioans to follow the state’s outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions if they plan to burn debris this spring. Ohio law dictates that most outdoor burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during March, April and May.

“Careless debris burning is the leading cause of spring wildfires in Ohio,” said ODNR Division of Forestry State Wildfire Supervisor Greg Guess. “Following regulations and using safe practices helps reduce wildfire risk statewide.”

Ohio’s seasonal 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. outdoor debris burning restrictions run in the spring from March 1 through May 31 and do not supersede any additional burning restrictions from the Ohio State Fire Marshal, which may vary county by county. Be sure to check all state and local restrictions before kindling a fire.

Burning is limited in the spring due to the abundance of dry grass, weeds and leaves on the ground. Gusty winds and low humidity can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control.

If a fire escapes control, contact the local fire department immediately. An escaped wildfire, even one burning in grass or weeds, is dangerous.

Safety tips for burning debris outdoors

• Know current and future weather conditions

• Have tools and water on hand

• Never leave a debris burn unattended

• Be informed about state and local burning regulations

• Consult the local fire department for additional information and safety considerations

• Consider safe alternatives for debris disposal, such as composting

• If you choose to burn during unrestricted hours, use a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to provide an enclosed incinerator

• Remember what Smokey says, “Only you can prevent wildfires!

Residents should also check the Open Burning | Ohio Environmental Protection Agency open burn regulations prior to any outdoor fire and consult with local fire officials about burning conditions in the area.

Debris burn piles must be located at least 1,000 feet from a neighbor’s inhabited building.

Food waste, dead animals and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt or petroleum should never be burned. Violators of Ohio’s burning regulations are subject to citations and fines.

For more information, visit epa.ohio.gov/divisions-and-offices/air-pollution-control/open-burning.