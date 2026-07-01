When

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Zoar Community Center 190 Fifth Street Zoar, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ZOAR, Ohio — Historic Zoar Village is hosting an official Ohio 250 America Homecoming Picnic at the Zoar Community Center on July 19, at 1 p.m.

This event is hosted by the Village of Zoar and the Zoar Community Association as a celebration of Zoar’s history.

This event is free and open to all Zoar descendants, former and current residents, volunteers and their families. RSVPs are requested and can be made by calling 330-874-3011 or through email at zoarinfo@zca.org. Visit www.historiczoarvillage.com for more information.

Zoar is a designated National Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Dozens of village structures have been painstakingly preserved through the collaborative efforts of the Zoar Community Association and the Ohio History Connection.

Historic Zoar Village was founded by German Separatists in 1817 and thrived as a communal settlement for more than 80 years.