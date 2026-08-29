When

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Camp Tuscazoar 6066 Boy Scout Road NE Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Annual Camp Tuscazoar pig roast set for Sept. 12-13

ZOARVILLE, Ohio — Camp Tuscazoar will host its 37th annual Pig Roast fundraiser on Sept. 12 from 3-6 p.m. and Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the camp dining hall, 6066 Boy Scout Road NE, Dover, Ohio. Proceeds from this fundraiser will support maintenance, repair and construction projects at the historic camp, which is operated by volunteers.

The Pig Roast menu will consist of roast pork, barbecued chicken, parsley potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter, beverages and desserts. Meals can be served carry out or eat-in, with outdoor seating available at picnic tables.

Tickets purchased in advance are $20 for adults and $10 for children. To reserve a ticket, call 330-859-2288 or online at www.camplife.com/1354/store. Tickets purchased at the door are $25 for adults and $15 for children. The W.C. Moorhead Museum will be open during the event featuring scouting memorabilia from Camp Tuscazoar’s earliest days.

Attendees can also experience the camp’s 8.5 mile horse/hike trails that adjoin 10 miles of multi-use trails.

The Camp Tuscazoar Foundation, Inc is a non-profit, founded in 1986, dedicated to preserving Camp Tuscazoar for use by scouts, church groups, school groups and other community youth organizations. For more information, visit tuscazoar.org.