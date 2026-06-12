When

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

St. Helena Heritage Park 123 Tuscarawas St NW Canal Fulton, Ohio

Phone

330-374-5657

Website

Posted In

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — The annual Congressman Ralph Regula Memorial Ride will be June 20 at St. Helena Heritage Park in Canal Fulton, honoring the life and legacy of Regula and his contributions toward developing the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area and Towpath Trail.

This event provides options for for all levels of cyclist. There are three scenic bicycle routes to choose from at 8, 16 or 32-miles along the historic Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail through Stark and Summit counties.

The event will begin at staggered times depending on the route you choose: check-in for the 32-mile route (south to Lake Avenue, then north to Vanderhoof) will take place from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; check-in for the 16-mile route (south to Lake Avenue and back) will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m.; and check-in for the 8-mile route (north to Clinton and back) will run from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Each route is fully supported with bicycle support and gear and water stops to refuel along the route. After the ride, enjoy lunch along the Ohio & Erie Canal, learn about the impactful work of Regula and his dedication to preserving our local heritage and enter for a chance to win local raffle prizes.

To register, visit ohioeriecanal.org/regula-ride or contact the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition office at 330-374-5657.