Mercer County Grange Fair canceled due to lack of volunteers, funding issues

SALEM, Ohio — Jim Richardson grew up going to the Mercer County Grange Fair with his grandfather. There, he learned how to use a payphone for the first time, keeping a dime in his shoe in case he needed to make a phone call.

But those days are long gone, and for the first time in 60 years, the Mercer County Grange Fair will not happen, says Richardson, now chairman of the Board of Directors for the Mercer County Grange Fair.

“It was a very difficult (decision),” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do this summer.”

The fair was canceled due to a lack of volunteers and the high-cost economy at the moment. According to Richardson, several volunteers have had to drop out of helping at the fair, including one who broke their arm.

“Trying to do a fair with basically half a dozen people or three families just isn’t going to cut it,” he said.

Mercer County’s insurance company also recently canceled the county’s insurance, including on the fair and all the buildings. On top of that, Richardson says rising prices resulted in the fair’s cancellation.

“I, myself, would put $1000 to $3,000 into the fair. I just don’t have it this year,” Richardson said. Many sponsors were also unable to provide as much funding this year, he said, and, with high fuel prices, participants may be unable to attend.

“How are people going to be able to afford to run tractors in a tractor pool? How are they going to be able to run demolition derbies?” Richardson asked.

But this isn’t the first time the Mercer County Grange Fair has experienced setbacks; over the years, additional testing requirements and state regulations around showing livestock have made it difficult for people to participate in the fair, says Richardson.

The fair recently got rid of its horse showing after the state passed a law in 2024 that requires horses to receive a Coggins test before exhibition — a blood test that identifies equine infectious anemia, a fatal disease with no current treatment, according to Penn State Extension.

Already, the board of directors is preparing for next year’s fair, set for July 13-17, 2027. The county plans on hosting a gun raffle and a basket raffle at the fairgrounds later this year, with funding supporting next year’s fair and repairs to the fairgrounds.

In the meantime, Richardson encourages community members to consider volunteering for the Mercer County Grange Fair, by planting flowers, pulling weeds or cleaning buildings, as a little help goes a long way.

“The average person can always volunteer the week of our fair or two weeks before, because I get off work May 31, and I basically live at the fairgrounds the whole month of June,” he said.

(Liz Partsch can be reached at epartsch@farmanddairy.com or 330-337-3419.)