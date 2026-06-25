When

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd. East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

July events at Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Looking for some fun family activities this summer?

Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center for a workshop or program. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. There is something for all ages and interests. Visit the Wildlife Center from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

Art class. From 1 to 4:30 p.m., July 19, join wildlife center volunteers under the pavilion to create your own mixed-media masterpiece using wood cookies, twigs, sand and other natural treasures. Build a woodland scene, a forest friend or something completely unique — the only limit is your creativity. Supplies provided for the first 25 participants.