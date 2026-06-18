When

Wed., July 01, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

at 12:00am

Event Venue

Twin Oaks Farm 915 State Route 95, Perrysville, Ohio Perrysville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Cover Your Bases

Ashland SWCD Conservation Chat digs into the real dirt on cover crops

ASHLAND, Ohio — For those who have ever wondered whether cover crops are worth the hype, how to get them established before harvest chaos begins, or whether drones belong in your cover crop toolbox, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District has a seat waiting for them at its next Conservation Chat.

Cover Your Bases, a hands-on, farmer-focused evening dedicated to cover crops and conservation practices that actually work in the real world, will take place at 6 p.m. on July 1 at Twin Oaks Farm, located off State Route 95 east of Perrysville.

Hosted at one of Ashland County’s most recognized conservation operations, the event promises practical information, honest conversations, and field-tested experience from producers who know cover crops from the cab seat — not just the classroom.

“Cover crops aren’t just a trend anymore; they’re part of the game plan for farms trying to protect soil, manage water and stay productive long term,” said Jane Houin, Ashland SWCD director. “In Ashland County, we farm a lot of rolling ground, and when we get those pounding rains, bare soil doesn’t stand a chance. A good cover crop can slow water down, hold soil in place and keep nutrients where they belong — in the field instead of the ditch.”

The evening will feature several conservation and agronomy experts sharing practical strategies and lessons learned from the field.

Stephanie Karhoff from Ohio State University Extension will discuss how seeding dates impact cereal cover crop success and why timing can make or break fall establishment.

Ohio’s Certified Crop Advisor of the Year, Aaron Clark, and Cody Beacom from Bird Agronomics will tackle the increasingly popular topic of aerial seeding, comparing the advantages and limitations of drone and airplane applications.

Attendees will also learn how the H2Ohio and MWCD cover crop cost share programs compare, including program standards, requirements and opportunities for participation.

Ashland SWCD will showcase its available cover crop rental equipment and assist producers with MWCD cover crop cost share applications. Farmers are encouraged to bring field maps to the event.

The host site itself offers a strong example of long-term conservation success. Twin Oaks Farm is a longtime participant in Ashland SWCD cover crop programs and has earned numerous conservation honors, including the 2026 Ashland SWCD Horizon Award, the 2024 Ohio Conservation Farm Family of the Year award and the 2016 Ashland SWCD Cooperator of the Year recognition.

Tickets for the event are $5 and include dinner. Attendees who bring a friend can double their fun and both attend for free. Farmers, landowners, ag professionals and anyone interested in soil health and water quality are encouraged to attend. RSVPs are required and can be made at coveryourbases.eventbrite.com or by calling Ashland SWCD at 419-281-7645.

Ashland SWCD’s Conservation Chats are a long-standing series of monthly educational events designed to bring hands-on conservation knowledge and skills to the farmers and residents of Ashland County to protect and preserve our local soil and water resources. Additional information about upcoming programs can be found at ashlandswcd.com