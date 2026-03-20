When

Thu., April 09, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., April 09, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park 5712 12th St NW, Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join a representative from the Stark Soil and Water Conservation District as they explain how modern-day infrastructure affects our waterways and learn how you can turn your yard into a mini watershed to reduce stormwater runoff, improve water quality, minimize potential drainage issues and attract pollinators. Program is April 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park.

Program is free but pre-registration is required. For more classes and information about the Certified Backyard Habitat program, visit StarkParks.com/Backyard.