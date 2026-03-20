Thu., April 09, 2026 at 6:00pm
Thu., April 09, 2026 at 8:00pm
Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park
5712 12th St NW,
Canton, OH
Join a representative from the Stark Soil and Water Conservation District as they explain how modern-day infrastructure affects our waterways and learn how you can turn your yard into a mini watershed to reduce stormwater runoff, improve water quality, minimize potential drainage issues and attract pollinators. Program is April 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park.
Program is free but pre-registration is required. For more classes and information about the Certified Backyard Habitat program, visit StarkParks.com/Backyard.
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