When

Tue., September 15, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Tue., September 15, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Pennsylvania Beef Quality Assurance: www.pa-bqa.org/events.

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beef Working Group to hold fall workshops, pasture walks and webinars

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania beef producers will have multiple opportunities this fall to strengthen their operations, sharpen management skills and connect with industry experts through a lineup of educational programs supported and promoted by the Pennsylvania Beef Working Group.

Hands-on workshops. Penn State Extension’s Building Better Beef Systems free workshop series will offer producers practical approaches to cattle handling, facility design and labor efficiency, with an emphasis on improving safety, animal welfare and day-to-day productivity.

Fall workshops are scheduled at locations across Pennsylvania, including: Sept.12, Ford City; Sept. 19, Elverson; Sept. 26, Smithfield; and Oct. 24, Millerstown. Learn more and register: https://extension.psu.edu/building-better-beef-systems

On Oct. 15, “Your Vet, Your Operation: Building a Working Relationship That Delivers” will be presented by Jennifer Kauf, VMD, Legacy Livestock Veterinary Service and Bob VanKirk, 4 Seasons Farm LLC.

Registration information for the webinar series is available through Pennsylvania Beef Quality Assurance: www.pa-bqa.org/events.