When

Fri., June 26, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., June 26, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Quail Hollow Park 13480 Congress Lake Ave NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Get outdoors this summer with Stark Parks

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities throughout the month on June. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Beekeeping 101. Get ready to dive into the amazing world of bees June 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Quail Hollow Park. Kids ages 8 to 12 years old will learn all about how bees live, work together and make honey. Kids will get to suit up like real beekeepers and safely see the bees in action at the live hive. Registration is required and fees include $5 for in-county residents and $7 for out-county residents.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.