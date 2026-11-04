When

Sat., January 23, 2027 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., January 23, 2027 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Ohio State University Wooster Campus 1680 Madison Ave Wooster, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Buckeye Cattlemen’s Summit returns Jan. 23

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association announced the Buckeye Cattlemen’s Summit will return on Jan. 23 at Ohio State University Wooster Campus, Shisler Conference Center.

The Buckeye Cattlemen’s Summit will bring Ohio cattlemen together for breed association meetings, industry updates, producer education and OCA traditions. OCA partners with the Buckeye Hereford Association, Ohio Shorthorn Association and Ohio Simmental Association to provide a full day of educational opportunities and industry engagement. There will opportunities for Ohio Beef Youth Council participants to compete and learn through education activities and contests.

OCA’s Annual Meeting and policy development session, along with Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation scholarship presentations, will also be part of the Jan. 23 program.

The day will conclude with the traditional OCA Awards Banquet, preceded by a cattlemen’s social and PAC auction. The banquet will recognize individuals and operations making a significant impact on Ohio’s beef industry.

Registration information, lodging details and sponsorship opportunities will be available soon at ohiocattle.org/events-programs/buckeye-cattlemens-summit.