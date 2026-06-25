When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Warther Museum 331 Karl Ave. Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Zane Trace Button Club holding summer sale

DOVER, Ohio — The Zane Trace Button Club will host the Buckeye State Button Society’s “Summer Button Sale” on July 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the meeting room at the Warther Museum, 331 Karl Ave., Dover, Ohio.

Admission is free to the button sale, which may be accessed from the museum’s gift shop. Lunch will be available for purchase.

Thousands of antique and vintage buttons for crafting or for collecting will be displayed and for sale. This event will enhance a visit to Frieda Warther’s “Button House,” which displays much of the button collection of the wife of Mooney Warther, whose carvings can be seen in the adjacent museum with paid admission.

Free to view, Frieda Warther’s buttons, arranged in geometric patterns on huge panels that line the interior of the “Button House,” showcase the official international hobby that has existed in the United States since 1938.

For more information on buttons, visit ohiobuttons.org.