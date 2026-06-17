When

Fri., July 24, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Carroll County Fairgrounds

160 Kensington Rd. NE

Carrollton, Ohio

Phone

(330)627-2300

Website

https://www.carrollcountyfairohio.com/

Posted In

Full pull. For more info go to www.carrollcountyfairohio.com. Presented by the Carroll Co. Fair.

Photos

Map