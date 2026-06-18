When

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Ohio State University Jackson Agricultural Research Station 19 Standpipe Road Jackson, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Registration open for 2026 Cattlemen’s Field Day

MARYSVILLE, Ohio – Registration is now open for the 2026 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Field Day on July 14 at the Ohio State University Jackson Agricultural Research Station, 19 Standpipe Road, in Jackson, Ohio.

Starting at 3 p.m., expect a day of education, networking and hands-on learning opportunities designed to strengthen your operation and protect your herd. Hear from three industry experts as they cover current topics impacting the beef industry. Dinner will also be provided by Ohio Cattlemen’s Association and Corteva Agriscience.

Rachel Walker, Pasture Specialist with Corteva Agriscience, will cover pasture and weed management. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk a specifically sprayed pasture to learn effective weed control methods, pasture management practices and how to identify beneficial and problematic weeds that can impact the cow herd.

Dr. John Currin, DVM, Va-MD Regional College of Veterinary Medicine, will discuss the Asian longhorned tick and theileria. To help producers better understand the threat they pose to the cow herd, the signs and side effects producers should watch for and precautionary measures to help protect herds from disease.

Dr. Haley Linder, Department of Animal Sciences, at Ohio State University, will talk about mineral supplementation in the cow herd, including the importance of proper nutrition, common deficiencies and strategies to improve herd health and performance through effective mineral programs.

The 2026 OCA Field Day is open to cattle producers, industry partners and beef advocates across Ohio with an OCA membership (memberships are $100 for a family and provide a full 12 months of service).

Registration is available online at ncba-uvcwn.formstack.com/forms/ohcattle_2026_field_day. For additional information, visit www.ohiocattle.org or contact the OCA Office at 614-873-6736 or cattle@ohiocattle.org.