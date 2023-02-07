When

Wed., March 22, 2023 at 12:00pm

Wed., March 22, 2023 at 12:00am

DCNR Forestry Bureau 158 S 2nd Ave Clarion, PA

Clarion County farmers & landowners, join us for a free Conservation Workshop featuring presentations on the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP), the Clean & Green Tax Assessment Program, Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, Riparian Buffers & Invasive Species Management, and the services the Clarion Conservation District can provide for you.

Free lunch & soil test kit included with registration. Please register by March 15th at hbequeathccd@gmail.com or call 814-393-6147.

**Come early, stay late!**

11:00am – 12:00pm: Check-in & chat with the agencies. Partnering agencies include Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resource Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS), Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Keystone 10 Million Trees, Clarion County Assessment Office).

3:30pm-5:30pm: A “Thank-a-Farmer Event” will be held at the DCNR Forestry Bureau in Clarion, PA to celebrate National Agriculture Week. Local farmers will have tables set up representing their farm and the products they produce. Community members will be welcome to come and check out the tables, ask questions, and thank a farmer! Are you an interested farmer or do you know a farmer who would be interested in setting up a table? Have them contact hbequeathccd@gmail.com or call 814-393-6147 to register a table. Tables are limited- first come, first serve. Requirements: Must attend the Conservation Workshop and register for a table by March 8th.