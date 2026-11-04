When

Sat., November 14, 2026 at 7:30pm

Until

Sat., November 14, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Niles SCOPE Center 14 E State St. Niles, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Dance with Friendly Squares, Nov. 14

NILES, Ohio — The Friendly Squares will host its monthly square dance on Nov. 14 from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E State St., Niles, Ohio.

The theme for this month is veterans. Gene Hammond will be the caller. This will be a high/low dance with tips given to new dancers currently taking lessons and experienced dancers. The dress is casual.

There is a $7 donation per person at the door. For more information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-0272.