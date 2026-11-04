Sat., November 14, 2026 at 7:30pm
Sat., November 14, 2026 at 10:00pm
Niles SCOPE Center
14 E State St.
Niles, OH
Dance with Friendly Squares, Nov. 14
NILES, Ohio — The Friendly Squares will host its monthly square dance on Nov. 14 from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E State St., Niles, Ohio.
The theme for this month is veterans. Gene Hammond will be the caller. This will be a high/low dance with tips given to new dancers currently taking lessons and experienced dancers. The dress is casual.
There is a $7 donation per person at the door. For more information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-0272.
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