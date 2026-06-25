When

Wed., July 15, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Wed., July 15, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

Woodcock Creek Nature Center

21742 German Road

Meadville, PA

Phone

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Enjoy outdoor activities in Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road in Meadville, will be offering a full slate of July offerings to get out and enjoy nature

Disc Golf! will be July 15, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Join District Nutrient Management Technician Sydney Holler and District Educator Kathy Uglow for an intro to disc golf  There is a course located right at Woodcock Park. Those interested should meet at Stainbrook Park by the creek. Equipment will be provided.

All events require pre-registration. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at crawfordconservation.org. and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

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