Sat., April 11, 2026 at 1:00pm
Sat., April 11, 2026 at 3:00pm
Canal Lands Park Trailhead
8645 Dover Zoar Road NE
Dover, Ohio
Are you feeling cooped up after the weather we have had this winter? Is your furry pal bored? TuscParks will host a “Dog Days of Spring” event April 11 from 1-3 p.m. at the Canal Lands Park Trailhead, 8645 Dover Zoar Road NE in Dover. Community members and their dogs are invited to register at the picnic shelter and venture out on the trail. To spice up the event, community members are encouraged to come dressed up like their pet. Area businesses have donated door prizes to be given away. Attendees can earn tickets for attending, hiking with a pet or hiking while dressed like your pet. This free event is organized by TuscParks. Donations will be accepted. For any questions about the event, contact TuscParks at 330-365-1221 or the TuscParks Facebook page for more information.
Photos