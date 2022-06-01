When

Sat., June 25, 2022 at 2:00pm

Sat., June 25, 2022 No Specific End Time

Doughty Valley Showgrounds 5017 SR 557 Charm, OHIO

We will start useing 2 sleds at 2:00 pm, we have 4mph classes from 5,000 to 14,000 using the small sled an on the big Singer Sled we will have 6 mph full cut classes 5500lb to 7000lb then we have a 11,500-12,500 12mph farm stock class and the 6500-14,500 open hot farm classes. trophies are awarded, food on grounds

All proceeds are being donated to 2 local widows that have big families and lost there husbands just last year.. find more details on Facebook @DoughtyValleyBenefitTractorPull or 330 231 3085