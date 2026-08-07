When

Thu., August 13, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

Thu., August 13, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Calvary United Methodist Church 12062 South Ave. North Lima, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Come hungry for chicken dinner

NORTH LIMA, Ohio — Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Ave. in North Lima, will hold a drive-through chicken dinner from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 13 until sold out.

The dinner will include a stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and a brownie. The cost of the dinner is $9. Dinners can be reserved by calling 330-549-2588.