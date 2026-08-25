Ohio Poultry Association makes record-breaking deviled egg sales during state fair

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Poultry Association sold more than 46,000 deviled eggs during the 2026 Ohio State Fair.

This included 13,082 individual Birthday Cake Deviled Eggs and 1,667 Americana-themed deviled egg flights featuring the following flavors: Apple Pie, Mac & Cheese, Hot Dog, Ranch and Brisket.

Birthday Cake Deviled Eggs were the featured flavor of the 2026 fair, in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

A variety of new and returning fan-favorite deviled egg flavors were also available for purchase. Of the 46,930 deviled eggs sold during the Ohio State Fair, Birthday Cake, Brisket, Dill Pickle, Maple Bacon Crunch and Mac & Cheese were the most popular.

Ohio is one of the nation’s largest egg-farming states, producing about 11 billion eggs each year.