When

Wed., April 01, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Wed., April 01, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Dover Public Library 525 N Walnut St. Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

DOVER, Ohio — The East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting on April 1 at 7 p.m. will feature a panel discussion covering the most important considerations when it is time for a timber harvest.

The public is invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St. in Dover.

The ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving woodlands and in forestry-related topics. Visit ecofa.net for more information.