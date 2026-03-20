Wed., April 01, 2026 at 7:00pm
Wed., April 01, 2026 at 8:00pm
Dover Public Library
525 N Walnut St.
Dover, OH
DOVER, Ohio — The East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting on April 1 at 7 p.m. will feature a panel discussion covering the most important considerations when it is time for a timber harvest.
The public is invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St. in Dover.
The ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving woodlands and in forestry-related topics. Visit ecofa.net for more information.
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