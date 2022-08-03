When

Sat., October 15, 2022 at 10:00am

Sun., October 16, 2022 at 12:00am

Captain Bryant's Grist Mill 3685 Cass Irish Ridge Rd Dresden, Ohio

Our mission is to preserve old machinery, to teach and show the younger generation how things were done in the past!

Bring your family and friends to DISCOVER Country Crossroads. SEE and LEARN things you don’t see at most other shows. You will be glad you did! We feature all types of Working Antique Farm Equipment & Construction Equipment. Plus large displays of Tractors, Trucks, Fire Trucks, Cars and Equipment! Something for everyone!

EVENTS: ( Some weather permitting) Shelling corn using a belt-driven Sheller and a silo-filler demonstration making feed for cattle will be two of the old-fashioned methods offered. Another will be making miniature round bales of hay using the first round baler ever made. Also, square hay baling with stationary and pull type balers. Picking corn with a two-row corn picker or pull type picker operating in the fields. Chopping corn with an old ensilage cutter-blower. Will be harvesting soybeans if they’re ready with an old AC pull-type combine. A cord saw will be used to make firewood and show kids how old wood burner stoves worked. Large sawmill running. Tractor’s plowing – disking. Display of Hit & Miss Gas Engines and large engines. Construction equipment such as Dozers, excavators, track hoes, old shovel loaders, road graders pull type and Motorized, Dump trucks & backhoes will be working & moving lots of dirt around! A mini excavator and a small backhoe that young kids can operate with adult supervision! Lots of fun!!

Kids games and activities! Petting zoo. Train Rides Large and small! Tractor wagon rides around the mill and to different events. Tug pulls and a fun run with anything on wheels!

Captain Bryant’s Grist Mill has lots of antiques and machinery to look at and a Large Farm Toy Display on the 2nd Floor. The basement has farm toys for sale.

Music on both days. Food on the grounds. Blacksmith and beekeeper. On Saturday evening a concert and hog roast for an additional donation.

Please note that the train rides and mini excavator rides do cost an additional $1.00 per ticket.

Please check out Facebook.com/educationofyesterday for more information or call 740-754-6248.