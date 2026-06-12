When

Fri., June 19, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Fri., June 19, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

The Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum 213 Smokey Lane Rd SW Sugarcreek, Ohio

Phone

(330) 852-4676

Website

Posted In

DENNISON, Ohio — The Age of Steam Roundhouse will present “Homefront to War Front: Steam to Victory 2026” June 19 and 20, over Father’s Day weekend.

The event will commemorate the role played by American railroads in achieving allied victory in World War II. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and hours both days will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can step back in time to witness the might and power of the WW II war front, specifically how American military forces and steam railroads worked hand-in-hand to support the war effort. Visitors can then travel to the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, where they can experience daily life on the American home front during World War II.

Other displays and activities for the day will include static railroad displays, artillery and small‑arms demonstrations, World War II military vehicles, living‑history reenactors, militaria and food vendors and short train rides on museum grounds.

Gate admission is $5 and includes access to the military displays and vendor areas. Train rides and roundhouse tours are available for an additional fee. Train rides are $6 and Roundhouse tours are $15. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate.

The Age of Steam Roundhouse is located at 213 Smokey Lane Road SW, in Sugarcreek. For more information, visit ageofsteamroundhouse.org/blog/steam-to-victory.