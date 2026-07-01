When

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Salem Waterworth Park 838 Superior Ave. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn to build a fairy garden

SALEM, Ohio — The Columbiana County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers invite community members to tap into their creative sides at an upcoming Fairy Garden Make and Take Workshop July 14 at 6 p.m. at Salem Waterworth Park (Pavilion #8), 838 Superior Ave.

This hands-on class offers participants the opportunity to design and build their very own fairy garden — complete with tiny houses, whimsical furniture, miniature landscapes and magical details.

Led by experienced master gardener volunteers, the workshop will guide participants through the basics of fairy garden design and construction. No prior experience is needed, making this program perfect for beginners and families.

The cost to attend is $25 per participant, which includes instruction and materials to create and take home a personalized fairy garden. Pre-registration is encouraged.

For more information or to register, visit go.osu.edu/fairygardencol26 or call 330-967-7249.