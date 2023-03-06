When

Wed., April 05, 2023 at 9:30am

Until

Wed., April 05, 2023 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Harriet Taylor Upton House 380 Mahoning Avenue Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Upton Association welcomes Rebecca McFarland to the Upton House, 380 Mahoning Ave in Warren, Wednesday April 5 for their “First Wednesday” speaker series. McFarland’s program will be “The Real Eliot Ness”. Refreshments will be served at 9:30, followed by the program at 10:00. The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

Eliot Ness served as Cleveland’s Safety Director for Mayor Harold Burton during the years of 1935 to 1942. In these short years, Eliot Ness made an impact on the city of Cleveland that has lasted for generations. He came at a time when our city was very corrupt and when it was regarded as the most dangerous city in the country. Within a few short years Cleveland was awarded the “National Safety Award” thanks to Eliot’s relentless pursuit of justice and honesty. Two of his 3 wives were popular in their own right within the artistic community of Cleveland. Today’s photos and stories will share the Eliot Ness that you won’t get from the movies – because, in this case, the truth is more fascinating than fiction.

Rebecca McFarland is internationally recognized as an expert on the life and times of Eliot Ness. Her research has been requested for magazines, books, movies, radio and television specials. “A&E Biography” and the “History Channel” featured her on their programs with regard to Cleveland crime in the 1930s. People Magazine as well as international press came to cover the funeral of Eliot Ness that she coordinated in 1997. She was personally entrusted with the ashes of Eliot, his widow Elisabeth and their adopted son Robert.

She is a fourth generation Clevelander who enjoys researching and sharing a variety of topics on Cleveland’s history.

Rebecca serves on several committees impacting Cleveland as an officer on the Board of Trustees for the Cleveland Police Historical Society as well as the Northeast Ohio Inter-Museum Council. She currently works in marketing for both the American Library Association and Estates Landscaping.