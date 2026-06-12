When

Sun., June 14, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., June 14, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Ellwood City Area Historical Society 310 5th St Ellwood City, PA

Phone

(724) 752-2021

Website

Posted In

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Ellwood City Area Historical Society presents Flappers to the Front from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 14 at 310 5th St., Ellwood City.

The event will feature pre-WWII vintage automobiles from the Beaver County Model A Ford Club, music from the Swingin Bop Cats Jazz Band, a Depression-era hobo camp display, 50/50 raffles, food vendors and more. Learn about “The Great Shoot-Out” in Ellwood City.

The event will be held on 5th Street between Lawrence Avenue and Crescent Avenue.

For more information, visit ellwoodhistory.com.