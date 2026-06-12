Sun., June 14, 2026 at 10:00am
Sun., June 14, 2026 at 4:00pm
Ellwood City Area Historical Society
310 5th St
Ellwood City, PA
(724) 752-2021
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Ellwood City Area Historical Society presents Flappers to the Front from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 14 at 310 5th St., Ellwood City.
The event will feature pre-WWII vintage automobiles from the Beaver County Model A Ford Club, music from the Swingin Bop Cats Jazz Band, a Depression-era hobo camp display, 50/50 raffles, food vendors and more. Learn about “The Great Shoot-Out” in Ellwood City.
The event will be held on 5th Street between Lawrence Avenue and Crescent Avenue.
For more information, visit ellwoodhistory.com.
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