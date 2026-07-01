When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 7:30pm

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Niles Senior Center 14 E. State St. Niles, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Dance with the Friendly Squares

NILES, Ohio — The Friendly Squares will host their monthly square dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 11 at the Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., Niles, Ohio.

Jim Davis will be the caller for the evening. This will be a hi-lo dance consisting of mainstream and plus tips. Dress is casual. There is a $7 donation per person at the door.

For additional information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-0272.