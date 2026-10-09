Friendly Squares holding Halloween square dance
Sat., October 10, 2026 at 7:30pm
Sat., October 10, 2026 at 10:00pm
Niles Scope Center
14 E State St.
Niles, OH
Friendly Squares holding Halloween square dance
NILES, Ohio — The Friendly Squares will host its monthly dance on Oct. 10 from 7:30-10:00 p.m. at the Niles Scope Center, 14 E State St., Niles, Ohio.
The theme for the dance is Halloween. Costumes are encouraged and cider and donuts will be served. Neil Harnar will be the caller. The cost to enter is a $7 donation per person.
For more information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-0272.
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