When

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 7:30pm

Until

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Niles Scope Center 14 E State St. Niles, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Friendly Squares holding Halloween square dance

NILES, Ohio — The Friendly Squares will host its monthly dance on Oct. 10 from 7:30-10:00 p.m. at the Niles Scope Center, 14 E State St., Niles, Ohio.

The theme for the dance is Halloween. Costumes are encouraged and cider and donuts will be served. Neil Harnar will be the caller. The cost to enter is a $7 donation per person.

For more information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-0272.