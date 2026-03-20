When

Wed., April 08, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Wed., April 08, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

The Lodge at Richfield Heritage Preserve 4374 Broadview Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve (Friends) will host its annual membership meeting April 8 from 7-9 p.m. The event will be held in The Lodge at Richfield Heritage Preserve, 4374 Broadview Road, and is open to the public.

Deb Yandala will speak about public park lands — including the restoration of historical buildings. She served 23 years as president and CEO of the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, starting with its formation in 2002. She has been a leader with national networks for nonprofit partners of public lands, including serving as president of the National Park Friends Alliance. Ms. Yandala is currently a consultant for the National Park Foundation on nonprofit partnerships and project management.

The group will share an update on its activities and events for 2026 as well as discuss possible plans for the future. Light refreshments will be offered.

While the event is free and open to the public, attendees are asked to RSVP via Eventbrite at https://2026FriendsAnnualMtg.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins, however, are always welcome.

Visit the Friend’s website at friendsofrhp.org for additional information and event updates.

Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve is a nonprofit advocacy group whose mission is to preserve, protect, enhance and promote Richfield Heritage Preserve.