When

Fri., July 10, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Fri., July 10, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Observatory Park’s Robert McCullough Science Center 10610 Clay St. Montville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Geauga Park America 250 offerings

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host special programs and entertainment celebrating America 250-Ohio throughout the summer.

American History in the Sky, will take place July 10 from 7-8 p.m. at Observatory Park’s Robert McCullough Science Center, 10610 Clay St., Montville, Ohio. Attendees can explore America’s history through 10 astronomy-related stories and discoveries, followed by a night sky viewing. No registration is required.

For more information on park offerings, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows or call 440-286-9516.