When

Mon., July 13, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Mon., July 13, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Frohring Meadows 16780 Savage Road Chagrin Falls, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Geauga Park America 250 offerings

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host special programs and entertainment celebrating America 250-Ohio throughout the summer.

Monday FUN-Day: Big Games in the Park will occur on July 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Frohring Meadows, 16780 Savage Road, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Visitors can play giant outdoor games including Jenga, Connect Four, yard dice, dominoes and more. No registration is required.

For more information on park offerings, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows or call 440-286-9516.