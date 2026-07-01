Mon., July 13, 2026 at 6:00pm
Mon., July 13, 2026 at 8:00pm
Frohring Meadows
16780 Savage Road
Chagrin Falls, OH
Geauga Park America 250 offerings
CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host special programs and entertainment celebrating America 250-Ohio throughout the summer.
Monday FUN-Day: Big Games in the Park will occur on July 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Frohring Meadows, 16780 Savage Road, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Visitors can play giant outdoor games including Jenga, Connect Four, yard dice, dominoes and more. No registration is required.
For more information on park offerings, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows or call 440-286-9516.
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