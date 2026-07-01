Sat., July 11, 2026 at 7:00pm
Sat., July 11, 2026 at 9:30pm
Observatory Park
10610 Clay Street
Montville, OH
Geauga Park America 250 offerings
CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host special programs and entertainment celebrating America 250-Ohio throughout the summer.
Observatory Park will host a free, outdoor screening of Superman (PG-13) on July 11 at 7 p.m. Superman has deep ties to Cleveland; creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster first imagined the hero there and, the most recent 2025 film was filmed in Cleveland, featuring Cleveland native Isabella Merced as Hawkgirl. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. for pre-show activitie before the show begins at 7 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs, snacks, water and bug spray.
For more information on park offerings, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows or call 440-286-9516.
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