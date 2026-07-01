When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 9:30pm

Event Venue

Observatory Park 10610 Clay Street Montville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Geauga Park America 250 offerings

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host special programs and entertainment celebrating America 250-Ohio throughout the summer.

Observatory Park will host a free, outdoor screening of Superman (PG-13) on July 11 at 7 p.m. Superman has deep ties to Cleveland; creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster first imagined the hero there and, the most recent 2025 film was filmed in Cleveland, featuring Cleveland native Isabella Merced as Hawkgirl. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. for pre-show activitie before the show begins at 7 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs, snacks, water and bug spray.

For more information on park offerings, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows or call 440-286-9516.