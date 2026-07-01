When

Wed., July 15, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., July 15, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Landscaping in Your Yard 14347 Retriever Run Novelty, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Geauga SWCD to host native plant program

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District will host Start Small, Dream Big! Native Plant Landscaping in Your Yard on July 15 at 6 p.m. at 14347 Retriever Run, Novelty, Ohio.

Attendees will tour a yard while learning how native plants benefit landscapes. Owner Gabe Wright will share his experiences and lessons-learned in reducing turfgrass and adding more native plants and trees. Participants will receive native plants and seeds to take home.

Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit fs12.formsite.com/GeaugaSWCD/natives/index or geaugaswcd.com. For more information, contact 440-834-1122 or gprunty@geauga.oh.gov.