When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 11:00am

Event Venue

Pioneer Cemetery 661 Mahoning Ave NW Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Get a closer look at historic cemetery

WARREN, Ohio — The Trumbull County Historical Society will host a guided tour of Pioneer Cemetery, located at 661 Mahoning Ave NW in Warren, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Thought to be the oldest public cemetery in the Western Reserve, attendees will get to learn about the history of the cemetery, the pioneers who settled Trumbull County and learn about the efforts that are being made to preserve the cemetery.

The tour is one hour. Tickets are $10 per person, and registration is required. Tickets can be purchased online at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pioneer-cemetery-walking-tour-3