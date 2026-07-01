When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Teegarden Covered Bridge 35703-35763 Eagleton Rd Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Greenway Trail Day celebrates multi-use trail

LEETONIA, Ohio — The Friends of the Greenway Trail invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages to the annual Greenway Trail Day July 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Water stops featuring refreshments and light snacks will be stationed at the Lisbon, Teegarden Covered Bridge, Franklin Square and Leetonia parking lot areas along the route. T-shirts will be available for purchase for $20 (cash only), and general donations will be gratefully accepted. Additionally, free bike helmets will be available for children while supplies and sizes last.

Spanning well over 12 miles from Washingtonville to the officially designated North Country Trail Town of Lisbon with additional miles of trail east of Lisbon, the Columbiana County Greenway is more than just a bike path and arguably one of the most diverse multi-use trails in Ohio.

The trail doubles as a section of the massive North Country Trail Backpacking route (stretching from North Dakota to Vermont). Furthermore, the Washingtonville-to-Leetonia stretch runs directly alongside the historic Leetonia Beehive Coke Ovens Park, a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Highlighting the trail’s unique geography, the route is utilized by the Ohio Climbers Coalition to promote regional rock climbing and bouldering through land management, education, and safety assessment.

Younger visitors can kick off their day at the Franklin Square parking lot for a unique, interactive experience. In coordination with the Leetonia and Lisbon Lepper Library’s summer reading theme, “Unearth a Story,” kids can enjoy a dinosaur-themed story walk. Families can read pages of a children’s book posted along the trail, learn about archaeology and paleontology, and scan a QR code at the end of the walk to enter a raffle for exciting prizes.