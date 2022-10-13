When

Sat., December 10, 2022 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., December 10, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

United Local High School Bus Pickup/Dropoff 8143 State Route 9 Hanoverton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

All are welcome! Join the United Community Education annual bus trip to the premium outlets of Grove City Saturday, December 10th for a full day of on your own shopping. The bus departs United High School Parking Lot promptly at 8:00AM (so be there by 7:45 to check in!) and will return at 4:00PM.

To register, please contact Sue Laughlin at 330-223-2829 or susan.laughlin@united.k12.oh.us. Cost is just $10.00 per person and must be paid to reserve your seat. Make checks payable to United Community Education and drop off or mail to Sue’s attention at United Local School District, Community Education, 8143 State Route 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423.