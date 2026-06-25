When

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Mercer Farms 5210 County Road 36 Bloomingdale, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Jefferson County will host annual Brunch on the Farm

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The second annual Jefferson County Brunch on the Farm is set for July 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mercer Farms, 5210 County Road 36, in Bloomingdale.

This family-friendly event offers the public an opportunity to connect directly with local agriculture and learn how food is produced in today’s farming systems.

Brunch on the Farm is designed to celebrate local agriculture while highlighting the key connections between food production, natural resource conservation and innovative technology. Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of interactive and educational experiences, including guided wagon tours, hands-on demonstrations, and opportunities to engage directly with local farmers and agricultural professionals.

Educational stations featured throughout the event include: drones in flight, rainfall simulator, pasture detective, a conservation journey, bug zoo, livestock health check and petting zoo and ask a farmer.

A continuous farm wagon tour will also be available for guests of all ages, offering an up-close look at farm operations. Families are encouraged to visit the returning Kids’ Zone, which will feature a hay bale fort, corn pit and a variety of games and activities designed to engage youth in agricultural learning.

In addition, a vendor area will showcase local farms, agricultural organizations, agencies and sponsors, providing attendees the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about regional agriculture and available resources.

Food will be available for purchase from several local vendors, including All American Burger—featuring beef raised on the host farm—along with Ice Cream Island and Meg’s Coffee Trailer. The Happy Hooves & Fancy Feathers 4-H Club will also offer breakfast items for attendees.

This event is made possible through the support ofsponsors, including Illumination Financial, Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Ascent Resources, Murray’s Restaurant, and RSQP.net Print & Design. The event is brought to you by Jefferson Soil & Water Conservation District, Ohio State University Extension, and Jefferson County Farm Bureau.

Brunch on the Farm is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend and experience agriculture in a welcoming, hands-on environment. For more information about the event, contact the Jefferson County Extension Office at 740-461-6136.