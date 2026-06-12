When

Mon., June 15, 2026 TBD

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Rodman Public Library 215 E Broadway St Alliance, OH

Phone

(330) 821-2665

Website

Posted In

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Most people recognize the name John Hancock for one reason: his bold, oversized signature on the Declaration of Independence. In fact, his name became synonymous with the very act of signing. But Hancock’s contributions to the cause of American independence extended far beyond that famous flourish.

For that reason, local history enthusiast Sidney Zufall chose Hancock as his sixth and final “Forgotten Founders” lecture series subject and will deliver “John Hancock: Signature of Liberty” at 6 p.m. on June 15 at the Rodman Public Library.

A wealthy merchant in Boston, Hancock used both his resources and his influence to support colonial resistance. British officials frequently targeted his ships and cargo, accusing him of smuggling — charges that only increased his popularity among colonists who resented imperial control. Rather than backing down, Hancock emerged as a leading voice in opposition, working closely with figures like Samuel Adams to organize resistance efforts. Hancock served as president of the Second Continental Congress, a role that placed him at the center of revolutionary leadership. As president, he was the first to sign the Declaration.

The series is co-sponsored by Rodman Public Library and the Alliance Historical Society. It is part of Alliance’s America 250 festivities. Registration is required to attend at rodmanlibrary.com.