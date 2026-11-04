Joy of Christmas Light Show opens for season on Nov. 20
Fri., November 20, 2026 at 5:00pm
Sun., December 27, 2026 at 10:00pm
Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park
298 E. Park Ave.
Columbiana, OH
Joy of Christmas Light Show opens for season on Nov. 20
COLUMBIANA, Ohio — The Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau’s Joy of Christmas Light Show 2026 Opening Night is set for Nov. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. in historic Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park, 298 E. Park Ave. in Columbiana.
At the conclusion of the Columbiana Christmas Parade, guests are invited to follow Santa and Mrs. Claus on foot down to the park for opening night. There will also be $5 hay rides for those who want to see the light show via hay wagon instead of walking.
Now in its 18th year, Joy of Christmas 2026 is hosted from Nov. 20 to Dec. 27 by the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau. Funds raised support Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park maintenance, as well as other activities and events in Columbiana.
Costs are: $20 per vehicle; $40 for a seasonal pass; $10 Sunday Nights for veterans, first responders and seniors (adults 65 yrs.+); and $5 Walk-It Nights on Nov. 20, Dec. 16 and Dec. 27 only.
Walk It Nights are subject to weather; no cars permitted as guests stroll by foot through the displays; leashed, well-mannered dogs are welcome (humans are responsible for cleaning up after their companions).
Joy of Christmas is open Nov. 20, 21, 22; Nov. 26, 27, 28 and 29; Dec. 3, 4, 5 and 6; and Dec. 10 to Dec. 27. It is closed on Dec. 25.
Special events include the following:
Dec. 1: Twas the Night Before 5K: CLOSED TO PUBLIC. To register for the run: https://bit.ly/TwasTheNightBefore5k2026
Dec 4: Story Time with Chief Entertainment Elf Carrie (Gingerbread House)
Dec 11: Story Time with Chief Entertainment Elf Carrie (Gingerbread House)
Dec. 16: Walk-It Night plus Hayride: $5 entry
Dec 19: Story Time with Chief Entertainment Elf Carrie (Gingerbread House)
Dec. 23: Last night for for Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Dec. 24 to Dec. 27: Lights only (Gingerbread House & Ice Castle CLOSED)
Dec 27: Walk-It Night: $5 entry; Ice Castle and Gingerbread House closed; no cars permitted
In addition to drive-through displays, JOC 2026 offers the Gingerbread House and Ice Castle indoor activities, including: $1 concessions benefiting local nonprofit and civic organizations; indoor train display; photos with Santa; reindeer food, letters to Santa, other children’s activities; gingerbread display featuring student and professional designs.
For sponsorship information, or to learn more about Joy of Christmas Drive-thru Light Show 2026, call 330-482-2282 or visit www.TourColumbianaOhio.org.
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