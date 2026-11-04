When

Fri., November 20, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Sun., December 27, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park 298 E. Park Ave. Columbiana, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Joy of Christmas Light Show opens for season on Nov. 20

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — The Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau’s Joy of Christmas Light Show 2026 Opening Night is set for Nov. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. in historic Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park, 298 E. Park Ave. in Columbiana.

At the conclusion of the Columbiana Christmas Parade, guests are invited to follow Santa and Mrs. Claus on foot down to the park for opening night. There will also be $5 hay rides for those who want to see the light show via hay wagon instead of walking.

Now in its 18th year, Joy of Christmas 2026 is hosted from Nov. 20 to Dec. 27 by the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau. Funds raised support Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park maintenance, as well as other activities and events in Columbiana.

Costs are: $20 per vehicle; $40 for a seasonal pass; $10 Sunday Nights for veterans, first responders and seniors (adults 65 yrs.+); and $5 Walk-It Nights on Nov. 20, Dec. 16 and Dec. 27 only.

Walk It Nights are subject to weather; no cars permitted as guests stroll by foot through the displays; leashed, well-mannered dogs are welcome (humans are responsible for cleaning up after their companions).

Joy of Christmas is open Nov. 20, 21, 22; Nov. 26, 27, 28 and 29; Dec. 3, 4, 5 and 6; and Dec. 10 to Dec. 27. It is closed on Dec. 25.

Special events include the following:

Dec. 1: Twas the Night Before 5K: CLOSED TO PUBLIC. To register for the run: https://bit.ly/TwasTheNightBefore5k2026

Dec 4: Story Time with Chief Entertainment Elf Carrie (Gingerbread House)

Dec 11: Story Time with Chief Entertainment Elf Carrie (Gingerbread House)

Dec. 16: Walk-It Night plus Hayride: $5 entry

Dec 19: Story Time with Chief Entertainment Elf Carrie (Gingerbread House)

Dec. 23: Last night for for Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Dec. 24 to Dec. 27: Lights only (Gingerbread House & Ice Castle CLOSED)

Dec 27: Walk-It Night: $5 entry; Ice Castle and Gingerbread House closed; no cars permitted

In addition to drive-through displays, JOC 2026 offers the Gingerbread House and Ice Castle indoor activities, including: $1 concessions benefiting local nonprofit and civic organizations; indoor train display; photos with Santa; reindeer food, letters to Santa, other children’s activities; gingerbread display featuring student and professional designs.

For sponsorship information, or to learn more about Joy of Christmas Drive-thru Light Show 2026, call 330-482-2282 or visit www.TourColumbianaOhio.org.