Tue., July 28, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., August 02, 2026 All Day Event
Lake County Fairgrounds
1301 Mentor Ave.
Painesville Township, OH
440-354-3339
General Admission Includes Rides!
Photos
Tue., July 28, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., August 02, 2026 All Day Event
Lake County Fairgrounds
1301 Mentor Ave.
Painesville Township, OH
440-354-3339
General Admission Includes Rides!
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
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